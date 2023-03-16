-
Fox News Audio Podcast To Examine Women's Role In The Civil War
by Perry Michael Simon
March 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM (PT)
-
FOX NEWS AUDIO is debuting a new six-part podcast about women in the CIVIL WAR.
“THE FEARLESS AND PROUD PODCAST,” hosted by FOX BUSINESS NETWORK's GERRI WILLIS, will debut MARCH 19th
The series, tied to WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH, looks at how the war affected women, how some women disguised themselves in order to fight, the stories of HARRIET TUBMAN and LORETA JONETA VELAZQUEZ, female spies, and the role of nurses.