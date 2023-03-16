Civil War Podcast

FOX NEWS AUDIO is debuting a new six-part podcast about women in the CIVIL WAR.

“THE FEARLESS AND PROUD PODCAST,” hosted by FOX BUSINESS NETWORK's GERRI WILLIS, will debut MARCH 19th

The series, tied to WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH, looks at how the war affected women, how some women disguised themselves in order to fight, the stories of HARRIET TUBMAN and LORETA JONETA VELAZQUEZ, female spies, and the role of nurses.

