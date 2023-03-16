New Partnership

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE is reprorting that UNIVEERSAL MUSIC GROUP is partnering with FRANCE-born music service DEEZER to explore a new streaming model based on the company’s preference for a switch to an “artist-centric” platform to transform the way that artists and rightsholders are paid by streaming services. On WEDNESDAY (3/15), UNIVERSAL confirmed an initiative between the two companies to “investigate potential new economic models for music streaming that more fully recognize the value artists create”.

UMG released a statement saying, “UMG and DEEZER aim to develop new methods that holistically reward recording artists and songwriters for the value they create and to reimagine and update the engagement model for DEEZER’s users and the artists they love”.

The statement noted that DEEZER was one of the first platforms to commit “to exploring alternative payment models to help assure artists are compensated fairly”.

