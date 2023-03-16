The city of MUSCLE SHOALS has announced that KIP MOORE, SARA EVANS and CANDI STATON will headline the MUSCLE SHOALS 100th BIRTHDAY BASH, to commemorate the city's centenary. The event will take place APRIL 22nd on the lawns of City Hall.

The event will also showcase some of the best artists, writers and musicians MUSCLE SHOALS has to offer backed by an all-star band of MUSCLE SHOALS' studio musicians featuring members of the SWAMPERS and FAME GANG. Those performers will include THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA, ANDERSON EAST, a tribute to THE ALLMAN BROTHERS, MIKE FARRIS, GARY NICHOLS, HOLLI MOSELY, PETER LEVIN, TRAVIS WAMMACK, LAMAR WILLIAMS JR., THE LEBLANC FAMILY BAND and the OUTLAW APOSTLES.

Mayor MIKE LOCKHART said, "We are thrilled to celebrate our 100th anniversary with this incredible lineup of musicians. This event is a testament to the rich and diverse musical history of our city, and we are excited to bring together the community and share this special day with everyone who loves great music."

Local food trucks will offer a variety of MUSCLE SHOALS festival fare. Click here for more information.

