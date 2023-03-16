Tickets On Sale Now

JASON MRAZ is set to headline AUDACY Hot AC KMXB (MIX 94.1)/LAS VEGAS' SPRING FLING. The event, set to take place on SATURDAY, APRIL 29th at THE THEATER at VIRGIN HOTELS will also feature performances by DEAN LEWIS and VEGAS local MICHAEL RICHER.

The annual SPRING FLING has been a staple in LAS VEGAS for six years, with a brief hiatus after the pandemic. This year’s one-day event will mark its first return to the stage since 2019.

PD J LOVE said, "We're so thrilled to be able to bring this special event back after a short hiatus. SPRING FLING is a unique event and JASON MRAZ is a VEGAS favorite. It doesn't hurt that his new single "I Feel Like Dancing" has the perfect Springtime vibe either. We can't wait to welcome him back to LAS VEGAS along with DEAN LEWIS and local favorite MICHAEL RICHER.

