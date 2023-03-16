Exceeding Expectations

AUDDIA, developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts, announced a better-than-expected initial subscription conversion rate of 10% on the iOS version of its flagship mobile app, FAIDR. In addition, faidrRADIO, the company’s exclusive content programming available in the iOS app, has maintained 33% of the app’s total plays alongside traditional AM/FM radio.

AUDDIA CEO MICHAEL LAWLESS commented, “We are delighted about the user response we’ve seen in the iOS product. Our goal of delivering premium, ad-free AM/FM alongside exclusive content is resonating nicely. Now that we’ve added podcasts to the iOS app, we feel confident we can maintain or exceed this subscription conversion rate on the product, which puts us ahead of where we need to be in iOS for our metric-inflection point we are targeting mid-year.”

Added CEO THEO ROMEO, "Since launching faidrRADIO in iOS, the feature has achieved 33% of the total plays in the app, which has exceeded expectations and highlights the additional value we are delivering to subscribers. After a 30-day trial, faidrRADIO and premium, commercial free AM/FM listening are only available through subscription.”

The company has also continued to make significant progress in cost per installs, a top metric for indicating consumer interest in the FAIDR product. Across the combined iOS and Android platforms, the company is already on track to hit its mid-year target of $1.80.

AUDDIA will be launching faidrRADIO and podcasts in its ANDROID app in early Q2 and will update the aggregate subscription conversion rate once that product is at parity with iOS.

