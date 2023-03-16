Copyright Protection In The AI Era

The HUMAN ARTISTRY CAMPAIGN, announced yesterday at SxSW in AUSTIN, TX, brings together more than 40 organizations from music and other industries potentially impacted by artificial intelligence (AI) and outlines foundational principles for supporting human creativity while embracing opportunities presented by AI.

SOUNDEXCHANGE President/CEO MICHAEL HUPPE commented, “Artificial intelligence is a powerful, still-emerging technology that presents unique challenges as it matures in the creative arts space. We embrace the responsible use of AI as a tool that spurs the continuing evolution of human-created works. At the same time, recent advancements in AI have underscored the need to develop consensus on responsible use and to address important intellectual property concerns. Our culture and our technology must respect the foundational role that all creators play in AI’s ultimate output.”

The principles put forth by the coalition include:

• Technology has long empowered human expression, and AI will be no different.

• Human-created works will continue to play an essential role in our lives.

• Use of copyrighted works, and use of the voices and likenesses of professional performers, requires authorization, licensing, and compliance with all relevant state and federal laws.

• Governments should not create new copyright or other IP exemptions that allow AI developers to exploit creators without permission or compensation.

• Copyright should only protect the unique value of human intellectual creativity.

• Trustworthiness and transparency are essential to the success of AI and protection of creators.

• Creators’ interests must be represented in policymaking.

Organizations interested in signing the petition can do so at www.humanartistrycampaign.com.

