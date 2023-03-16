Jon Scott's 'Tom Petty & Me'

PARAMOUR RECORDS, a new division of management company THE PARAMOUR GROUP and MUSICHEAD GALLERY are bringing together JON SCOTT, author of “TOM PETTY And Me," and DWIGHT TWILLEY to celebrate the release of JON’s book, and DWIGHT’s upcoming double vinyl release of “The Best Of DWIGHT TWILLEY: The TULSA Years Vol 1," on APRIL 21st along with the common bond they shared with their friend TOM PETTY.

The event happening on THURSDAY, APRIL 6th at MUSICHEAD GALLERY in LOS ANGELES will feature SCOTT signing his book and a performance by TWILLEY.

At his last performance, SEPTEMBER 25th, 2017 at the HOLLYWOOD BOWL, PETTY said, “Six weeks before our record was going to be dropped from ABC RECORDS, JON SCOTT went to radio stations with a vengeance and got our record played and on the charts. Because of that, we are forever grateful to him.”

Added SCOTT: "TOM was a special friend and a hero to me. He fought for things he believed in, like the integrity of his music. The music that has been such a huge part of my life and so many others' lives. It’s clear to me that he will be remembered as one of the most important and influential rock n’ roll stars in the world. This book is my way of saying thanks to him. God bless you, TOM PETTY!"

For more information on SCOTT's TOM PETTY book click here, and click here for info on TWILLEY's new release.

