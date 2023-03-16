Expanding Into 9 New Markets With FMR

Radio research brands FMR and EASTLAN RATINGS have announced nine new markets using their LOCAL RADIO ANALYSIS, which is designed for direct sales and programming, demonstrating an exact number of listeners with propensity-to-purchase in each consumer category.

Studies are being fielded this spring in these initial markets: ASHTABULA, OH; BOWLING GREEN, KY; DURANT, OK; MISSOULA, MT; RAPID CITY, SD; SHERMAN, TX; VICTORIA, TX; VINCENNES, IN/IL, and WENATCHEE/CHELAN, WA.

Commented FMR Managing Member KENT PHILLIPS, "The EASTLAN team asked our data scientists to help design and execute a low-cost tool to demonstrate the purchasing power of each local radio station in a given market. Throughout our testing, local broadcasters have been quick to say we have found something they can make money with.”

Added EASTLAN RATINGS President/CEO MIKE GOULD, “Since day one, nearly 25 years ago, we promised EASTLAN would remain a radio-only company. We have repeatedly resisted the temptation of the trendy new scheme to diminish radio. Our entire team goes to work every day fully committed to providing tools to demonstrate the incredibly, unique bond between local radio stations and their substantial audiences.”

