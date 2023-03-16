Pam Carr

PAM CARR, a Director Of Sales for a number of INDIANAPOLIS radio stations, including WIFE, passed away on what would've been her 69th birthday on MARCH 15th.

CARR also spent time in the marketing department of the NFL's INDIANAPOLIS COLTS, as well as the INDIANA SPORTS CORPORATION.

She married INDIANAPOLIS on-air radio personality STEVE COOPER (JIM CARR) in 1983. She was the account executive that everybody knew, while he entertained listeners on WNDE, WIFE, WFBQ and WTPI in town for 32 years. He died on DECEMBER 13th, 2020, just two days after his 72nd birthday.

