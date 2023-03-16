Anstandig

Industry programming veteran and FUTURI MEDIA Founder & CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG is our featured POWER PLAYER video interview, and he has a lot to say about radio, media, technology, and AI that you will want to hear.

DANIEL speaks about his philosophy of what radio would look like if it came along after the birth of the Internet … what would we do differently?

He’s an innovator and is not satisfied with the current trajectory of radio, and DANIEL is an agent of change. “How do we innovate for the future?”

Make sure you see what DANIEL has to say about those who are open to change, and those who are resistant to change.

Check out the full POWER PLAYER interview here!

