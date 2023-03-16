Collector's Edition

COLUMBIA RECORDS hosted a super-secret DEPECHE MODE afternoon performance on THURSDAY (3/16) at S.I.R. STUDIOS in HOLLYWOOD. The ROCK & ROLL HALL FAME band inducted band played a 45-minute set that opened with the band's current Top 15 single "Ghosts Again" and closed with "Enjoy The Silence." The DEPECHE MODE EXPERIENCE was a rehearsal for the band's upcoming Memento Mori Tour which kicks off MARCH 23rd in SACRAMENTO at GOLDEN 1 CENTER. The band's 15th studio album, Memento Mori, drops on MARCH 24th.

Cell phones were collected at the door. The guest list included: KROQ/L.A.'s KEVIN WEATHERLY, MILES ANZALDO, KEVIN KLINE, NICOLE ALVAREZ, KYSR (ALT 98.7)/L.A's LISA WORDEN, 91X/SAN DIEGO's GARETT MICHAELS, HILARY DONEUX, KCSN/NORTHRIDGE's MARC "MOOKIE" KACZOR, and SIRIUSXM's CHRIS MUCKLEY.

ALL ACCESS SVP/Strategy, Music Formats, Alternative Editor SHAWN ALEXADER said, "I'm not sure how much I can divulge. It was epic seeing DAVE GAHAN and MARTIN GORE in such a small room! I didn't want it to end... "Just Can't Get Enough." A huge thank you to COLUMBIA's DARICE LEE and team for this truly once-in-a-lifetime experience. I also thought it was incredibly ironic that there is a Memento Mori store directly across the street when you exit S.I.R."

