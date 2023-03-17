Kay

MICHAEL KAY has put the talk about his possible retirement from daily radio sports talk to rest, signing a contract extension with GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK.

KAY, who serves as the NEW YORK YANKEES' TV voice on YES NETWORK (which also simulcasts the radio show), announced the deal on his show THURSDAY afternoon (3/16), referring to a NEW YORK POST story months ago speculating on his future and saying that at the time of the article he was thinking that he would retire, but said that after "months of deliberation... I don't want to give this up."

