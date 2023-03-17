New At KFAT

YEA NETWORKS syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO's 4-hour weekend show "TCR PLUS" has landed in ALASKA at OHANA MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KFAT/ANCHORAGE. "TCR PLUS" launched in JANUARY of this year.

COCHINO commented, "GM DAN LARSON and OM EDDIE MAXWELL understand personality-driven radio to the core, which is why the morning show has been number one in ANCHORAGE. We're excited to expand the show's coverage with the addition of TCR PLUS on KFAT."

For more on TCR PLUS, contact Mikey@tinocochinoradio.com or Scott@yeanetworks.com.

