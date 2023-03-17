Concerts & More

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION's Contemporary Christian K-LOVE NETWORK has unveiled the lineup for its 2024 K-LOVE Cruise (1/28-2/1). The 20th anniversary cruise will feature performances from CHRIS TOMLIN, WE THE KINGDOM, CROWDER, BIG DADDY WEAVE, DANNY GOKEY, TASHA LAYTON, CAIN, MAC POWELL, MICAH TYLER, and COLTON DIXON.



The cruise on the MSC DIVINA will provide five days and four nights for more than 4,000 Christian music fans. The ship will depart from MIAMI with a stop at NASSAU, BAHAMAS, and then return to MIAMI.



Cabins are on sale now exclusively for K-LOVE listeners at KLOVECruise.com and will be available to the general public beginning FRIDAY (3/24).

