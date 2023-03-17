More Artists Added

Another round of performers have been added to the "STILL PLAYIN’ POSSUM: MUSIC & MEMORIES OF GEORGE JONES" tribute concert at the VON BRAUN CENTER in HUNTSVILLE, AL, on APRIL 25th. AARON LEWIS, CHARLIE STARR of BLACKBERRY SMOKE, DILLON CARMICHAEL, GRETCHEN WILSON, JOE NICHOLS, RANDY TRAVIS, and SARA EVANS are the latest names added to the roster for the event, which is being filmed for television.

These artists join the previously announced BRAD PAISLEY, DIERKS BENTLEY, JAMEY JOHNSON, JUSTIN MOORE, LORRIE MORGAN, MARK CHESNUTT, MICHAEL RAY, SAM MOORE, TANYA TUCKER, TRACE ADKINS, TRACY BYRD, TRACY LAWRENCE, TRAVIS TRITT, and WYNONNA JUDD (NET NEWS 1/5).

The late JONES' wife, NANCY, said, "GEORGE’s music still lives on, and I am so honored that so many of GEORGE’s fellow artists and friends have agreed to come to celebrate him. This special night would not be the same without so many people doing what they do best – from the producers of the show, to the artists bringing their voices to the fans buying the tickets."

NANCY JONES will also host a VIP dinner the night before the event at the VON BRAUN CENTER BALLROOM, which will include appearances by TRAVIS, JEANNE PRUETT, songwriter BILLY YATES, TONY JACKSON and others to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are $200 and will include a sit-down meal as well as a photo opportunity with NANCY.

Due to a recent re-configuration of the stage and production, the producers of the show have released around 300 additional tickets, on sale now.

