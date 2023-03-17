Special On Bullying

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON's next town hall special on THURSDAY (3/23) at 7p (ET), will deal with bullying among children.

"CONFRONTING BULLYING," prompted by the suicide of an OCEAN COUNTY teen who had been bullied, will be hosted by ERIC SCOTT with a panel including NEW JERSEY COALITION FOR BULLYING AWARENESS AND PREVENTION Director Dr. STUART GREEN, MATAWAN-ABERDEEN REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Asst. Superintendent NELYDA PEREZ; and attorney and former prosecutor CHRISTOPHER GRAMICCIONI.

“NEW JERSEY has some of the toughest anti-bullying laws in the nation,” said SCOTT, “Yet many parents are unaware of how these laws work and what actions they can take to protect their kids.”

