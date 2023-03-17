-
WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton To Air Special On Bullying
by Perry Michael Simon
March 17, 2023 at 8:59 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON's next town hall special on THURSDAY (3/23) at 7p (ET), will deal with bullying among children.
"CONFRONTING BULLYING," prompted by the suicide of an OCEAN COUNTY teen who had been bullied, will be hosted by ERIC SCOTT with a panel including NEW JERSEY COALITION FOR BULLYING AWARENESS AND PREVENTION Director Dr. STUART GREEN, MATAWAN-ABERDEEN REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Asst. Superintendent NELYDA PEREZ; and attorney and former prosecutor CHRISTOPHER GRAMICCIONI.
“NEW JERSEY has some of the toughest anti-bullying laws in the nation,” said SCOTT, “Yet many parents are unaware of how these laws work and what actions they can take to protect their kids.”