SUMMIT MEDIA Active Rock KICT (T-95)/WICHITA, KS has hired JOHNNY MAZE as PD/PM Drive Host for the station. He returns to WICHITA from SUMMITMEDIA in LOUISVILLE where he was APD/PM Drive Host on Classic Rock WSFR. MAZE programmed KICT and KFXJ (CLASSIC ROCK 104.5) from 2011 to 2016.

MAZE said, "There's only a handful of rock stations left that have the longevity and history in the format that T-95 does. I really enjoyed my previous tenure here and when the opportunity was presented to return, I jumped at the chance.”

Dir./Programming and Operations for SUMMITMEDIA WICHITA JUSTIN CASE added, "JOHNNY has deep relationships in the rock world. He understands the market and how important T-95 is to our company, consumers, and the community. His work ethic is undeniable.”

