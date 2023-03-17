Sold

RADIO LUZ, INC. is selling Spanish Religion WRLZ-A (RADIO LUZ 1160 AM)/ST. CLOUD, FL to TRUST INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC for $600,000.

In other filings with the FCC, STEVE CLENDENIN's MARYLAND MEDIA ONE, LLC is selling Oldies "WESTMORELAND GOLD" simulcast WXJX-A/APOLLO, PA-WCNS-A, W254CR, and W298DH/LATROBE, PA to JOHN FREDERICKS' DISRUPTOR RADIO LLC for $435,000.

BARABOO BROADCASTING CORP. is selling Adult Hits WRPQ-A-W259BC-W279EG (99.7 MAX FM)/BARABOO, WI to MICHAEL CRUTE and SAGE WEIL's CIVIC MEDIA, INC. for $400,000 plus $13,000 to the seller's broker.

RADIO WORLD, INC. is selling News-Talk WZHR-A-W282CC (TAN TALK RADIO NETWORK)/ZEPHYRHILLS, FL to WALCO ENTERPRISES, INC. for $150,000.

PATRICK SULLIVAN is selling W238CE/MONTGOMERY, AL to TERRY BARBER for $75,000.

And FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. is selling W268CJ/CORRY, PA to CALVARY CHAPEL OF RUSSELL for $1 and swapping W254AJ/ERIE, PA and $15,000 to CALVARY CHAPEL OF RUSSELL for the construction permits for new FMs in COLUMBUS, PA and ST. MARY'S, PA.

Big Pirate Fines

Also, the FCC has proposed a $2,316,034 fine against CÉSAR AYORA and LUIS ANGEL AYORA for allegedly operating a pirate station (RADIO IMPACTO 2) on 91.9 FM and 105.5 FM in QUEENS, NY (an earlier $20,000 fine was never paid) and a fine of $80,000 against THOMAS BARNES for operation of a pirate station on 92.3 FM and 100.5 FM in LA GRANDE, OR.

« see more Net News