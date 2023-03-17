Courtney Love (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

The always voluble COURTNEY LOVE has just written an op-ed in THE GUARDIAN, on the "sexism and gatekeeping within the music industry, as reflected in the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME and its nominating committee, with just nine women among the 31 on the nominating committee.

Among her observations: "If so few women are being inducted into the ROCK HALL, then the nominating committee is broken. If so few Black artists, so few women of color, are being inducted, then the voting process needs to be overhauled. Music is a lifeforce that is constantly evolving – and they can’t keep up. Shame on HBO for propping up this farce.

"If the ROCK HALL is not willing to look at the ways it is replicating the violence of structural racism and sexism that artists face in the music industry, if it cannot properly honor what visionary women artists have created, innovated, revolutionized and contributed to popular music – well, then let it go to hell in a handbag."

The ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME is now being guided by veteran music execs JOHN SYKES and RICK KRIM after JANN WENNER stepped down.

