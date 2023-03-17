TikTok: Under Fire

The JUSTICE DEPARTMENT is investigating claims the CHINESE company that owns TIKTOK, BYTEDANCE, has been spying on U.S. tech journalists, according to a report in the NEW YORK TIMES.

The company previously acknowledged that employees had obtained data of U.S. TIKTOK users, some of whom were reporters.

The BIDEN administration has pressured BYTEDANCE to sell its stake in TIKTOK or possibly face a nationwide ban as a national security threat.

More than 100 million users in the U.S. are on TIKTOK, which is reportedly taking to several potential buyers.

BYTEDANCE had been caught spying on journalists from FORBES MAGAZINE, including EMILY BAKER-WHITE, last year and admitted to the surveillance following an internal investigation.

The FORBES reporter said the app’s owner used her TIKTOK account to track her location in an effort to find her sources when she was working for BUZZFEED.

BYTEDANCE ended up firing the employee, CHRIS LEPITAK, and condemning the spying, saying employees "misused user data."

The social media app has insisted, however, that the ban wouldn’t solve the concerns of the U.S. government.

According to TIKTOK spokesperson MAUREEN SHANAHAN, “If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn’t solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access."

Sen. MARK WARNER, a DEMOCRAT from VIRGINIA, recently called for a ban to the social media app to protect national security interests. “Literally 100 million AMERICANS are on TIKTOK an average of 90 minutes a day. That data is residing in CHINA no matter what TIKTOK says, and the truth is TIKTOK can be used as a propaganda mechanism for the COMMUNIST PARTY of CHINA, which I believe is a national security concern."

