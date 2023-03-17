New Approach In Kingston, NY

BORDER INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTING Adult Hits/Oldies WLYK/KINGSTON, NY is now rebranded as 102.7 LAKE FM with hits of the '70s, '80s and '90s and 20,000 songs in a row.

Playlist includes EURYTHMICS, EAGLES, HALL & OATES, TOTO, WHITNEY HOUSTON, JOURNEY, HEART, REO SPEEDWAGON, TINA TURNER, DURAN DURAN, MADONNA, PRINCE, ELTON JOHN, FOREIGNER, GENESIS and ROD STEWART

Station will feature free tickets to shows by MADONNA, ROD STEWART, STEVIE NICKS, DURAN DURAN and LIONEL RICHIE with EARTH, WIND & FIRE by just texting 613-416-LAKE (5253).

Will also include "local news and events, real announcers, pinpoint weather and your feel-good favorites."

