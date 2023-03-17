Dwight C. Douglas: From Radio To Books

Former BURKHART-ABRAMS Pres. and radio talent developer-turned-author DWIGHT C. DOUGLAS has just published his eighth book with KINDLE DIRECT PUBLISHING, "Tattoo Detective: Our Last Hope For The Future," a science fiction novel examining the world after all the guardrails of normal society have been dissolved.

The story follows two American tattoo detectives who are sent on a mission that changes them and their world, a dystopian look at the U.S. that's fundamentally close to our current reality and could be predictive of where we are headed. The opening chapter says it best, “...we could have done something, but we fell madly in love with technology, weapons and wealth.”

Says DOUGLAS, “The irony of the title is that it’s a misheard lyric from the DEVO song, 'Whip It.' For years I thought they were singing, “Tattoo Detective,” which set my mind to imagining what that job would entail, thus a premise was born. The story is another example of the ‘canary in the coalmine’ that begs to be taken seriously.

The book is available now at AMAZON.COM, GOODREADS.COM and other book sellers.

