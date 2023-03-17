The Cure's Robert Smith: Sickened (Photo: yakub88 /Shutterstock.com)

TICKETMASTER will make good and refund the exorbitant fees which had THE CURE's ROBERT SMITH posting he was "sickened" when tickets went on sale for the band's forthcoming "Shows Of A Lost World" tour (NET NEWS 3/10).

The band said from the start it wanted to keep prices low, putting strict resale and transfer limits on tickets for the 30-date NORTH AMERICAN tour, with some priced as low as $20.

As the on-sale took place, many fans took to social media to complain about fees which ranged as much as $92 for four tickets at $20 apiece.

SMITH, in all-caps, tweeted “I am as sickened as you all are by today’s TICKETMASTER ‘fees’ debacle. To be very clear: the artist has no way to limit them. I have been asking how they are justified. If I get anything coherent. by way of an answer I will let you all know.”

SMITH then tweeted THURSDAY that the ticketing behemoth “agreed” the fees are “unduly high” and that refunds would be forthcoming: $10 per ticket for anyone who used the “lowest ticket price” option and $5 for anyone else. TICKETMASTER is also lowering fees for any tickets sold for the tour hereafter.

The refunds will reportedly come out of the TICKETMASTER-set fees, not those of the venue. In addition, the face value price of the tickets for THE CURE tour will not be higher as a result of the lower fees.

