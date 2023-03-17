Ciciora

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WBGL/CHAMPAIGN, IL welcomes BRITTNEY CICIORA as its new Community Engagement Manager. CICIORA brings years of experience in event coordination and executive assistance, most recently serving as the Events Director & Executive Assistant at THE VINEYARD CHURCH in URBANA, IL, and as the Events Coordinator at FROEDTERT & MEDICAL COLLEGE of WISCONSIN in MILWAUKEE.



In her new role, she'll lead WBGL’s engagement efforts with its listeners and the community. CICIORA said, “I've listened to WBGL since I was a little girl. Over the years, the music and staff here have encouraged me, prayed for me and challenged me to keep my eyes focused on JESUS. I look forward to spreading that same love to our community.”



SM JEFF SCOTT shared, “We are beyond thrilled to have BRITTNEY join the WBGL team. Her event expertise and her heart for people made her the perfect candidate for our opening.”

