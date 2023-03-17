Backing Human Artistry Campaign

SAG-AFTRA issued the following statement in favor of the HUMAN ARTISTRY CAMPAIGN's core principles (NET NEWS 3/17).

"These rights are mandatory subjects of bargaining under the NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS ACT. Companies are required to bargain with SAG-AFTRA before attempting to acquire these rights in individual performers’ contracts. To attempt to circumvent SAG-AFTRA and deal directly with the performers on these issues is a clear violation of the NLRA.

"Additionally, GLOBAL RULE ONE, a fundamental principle of the union stating that SAG-AFTRA members must always work under a union contract anywhere they work, covers entering into any agreement with an employer to digitally simulate a member’s voice or likeness to create a new performance. As such, members should not assign these rights to any employer who has not executed a basic minimum agreement with the union.

"Human creators are the foundation of the creative industries and we must ensure that they are respected and paid for their work. Governments should not create new copyright or other IP exemptions that allow AI developers to exploit creative works, or professional voices and likenesses, without permission or compensation. Trustworthiness and transparency are essential to the success of AI."

