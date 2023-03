Wise

BENZTOWN has added SUSAN WISE to its roster of voiceover talent.

WISE told ALL ACCESS, "I'm over the moon excited! Most of my career was on the air, including almost 20 years doing mornings in MIAMI. For the last six years I have been doing voiceover work full-time. This has been a goal for a very long time. I can't thank DAVE "CHACHI" DENES and MASA PATTERSON enough."

