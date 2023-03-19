Atlanta Summer Concert

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA will hold their "BIRTHDAY BASH 2023 concert on SATURDAY JUNE 17th at STATE FARM ARENA. Showtime is scheduled for 7p-11p (ET).

ATLANTA-based Rapper 21 SAVAGE will headline a lineup that includes GLORILLA, FINESSE2TYMES, NLE CHOPPA, JACQUEES, BABY DRILL, GLOSS UP, LOLA BROOKE, MOONE WALKER, and a special tribute to 50 years of Hip Hop with special guests.

