WHTA (Hot 107.9)/Atlanta's 'Birthday Bash ATL 2023' Concert To Feature 21 Savage, GloRilla
by Sam Weaver
March 20, 2023
URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA will hold their "BIRTHDAY BASH 2023 concert on SATURDAY JUNE 17th at STATE FARM ARENA. Showtime is scheduled for 7p-11p (ET).
ATLANTA-based Rapper 21 SAVAGE will headline a lineup that includes GLORILLA, FINESSE2TYMES, NLE CHOPPA, JACQUEES, BABY DRILL, GLOSS UP, LOLA BROOKE, MOONE WALKER, and a special tribute to 50 years of Hip Hop with special guests.
