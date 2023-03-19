These Radio Thought Leaders Are Ready To Shake It Up

What can we do, as programmers, to build consistent relevance for our listeners with station presentation, promotion, and talent?

THURSDAY, APRIL 27 at 11a: "Reviving Radio: The Relevance And Resurgence Of A Classic Medium"

What needs to be done now to ensure the future? Radio’s role in the music discovery process has forever changed with DSP’s taking the lead. Younger demographics, namely Gen-Z, are using radio less than in the past. Radio is no longer the first stop for music or information for multiple generations. What can we do, as programmers, to build consistent relevance for our listeners with station presentation, promotion, and talent?

Moderator :

JOHN SHOMBY, Owner/CEO, Country's Radio Coach

Speakers :

CHAD RUFER, Group Dir./Programming, BONNEVILLE/SACRAMENTO

JOHN REYNOLDS, OM, WNKS, WKQC, WSOC/CHARLOTTE

MIKE McVAY, President, McVAY MEDIA

PAIGE NEINABER, VP/Fun 'N Games For CPR

, VP/Fun ‘N Games For CPR TIM BRONSILL, CEO, POINT TO POINT MARKETING

This will be a very noteworthy session to attend.

All of our speakers, some of the finest minds in radio, music, streaming and podcasting, are sharing ideas for this cutting-edge session filled with the latest information that will be of personal and career benefit to you. They are working together to help shape some incredible learning sessions for you to attend during ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023, so sign up now.

Below is the full ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 AGENDA:

