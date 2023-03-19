O'Day Among The Inductees

Country radio veteran DEVON O'DAY and the late NASHVILLE Talk radio staple PHIL VALENTINE are among the four TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME's 2023 inductees, with O”DAY joining in the “Career Class” and VALENTINE in the ”Legacy Class.” They will be honored during a JULY 29th ceremony at radio veteran BLAIR GARNER's THE MULEHOUSE in COLUMBIA, TN.

Other “Legacy Class” inductees this year are the late Rock and Roll pioneer SAM PHILLIPS and the late RICHARD "DICK" ELLIS of EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY's NPR affiliate, WETS/JOHNSON CITY. Other “Career Class” inductees include JOHNNY EAGLE, a nearly 30-year veteran of WFLI/CHATTANOOGA, and DR. AL "ADAMS" JOHNSON of WKGN/KNOXVILLE.

O'DAY was a longtime member of WSIX/NASHVILLE's HOUSE FOUNDATION morning show, and later worked at crosstown WSM-A. She currently hosts her own shows on various streaming platforms.

VALENTINE was the midday host at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WWTN (SUPER TALK 99.5 WTN)/NASHVILLE until his death in 2021.

PHILLIPS began his radio career in ALABAMA, but later worked for WLAC/NASHVILLE before landing at WREC/MEMPHIS, where he engineered big band remotes from the roof of the city's PEABODY HOTEL and hosted "Songs of the West" and the "Saturday Afternoon Tea Dance." In 1950, PHILLIPS used his music and engineering background to open a small studio, MEMPHIS RECORDING SERVICE, which later became SUN RECORDS, and went on to discover and record talent including ELVIS PRESLEY, JOHNNY CASH and JERRY LEE LEWIS. In 1955, PHILLIPS became a station owner with WHER/MEMPHIS, the nation’s first “all-girl” radio station.

The “Legacy" inductees were chosen by the group's board of directors.

