The Coast Returns To Hampton Roads

SINCLAIR COMMUNICATIONS TOP 40 WTAR-A-W243DJ-W243EK-WUSH-HD2 (96.5 LUCY FM)/NORFOLK has flipped to Triple A as THE COAST 96.5. The change occurred TODAY (3/20) at 7a (ET); Sister Alternative WROX (96X) PD NICK CHAPPELL will serve as PD and morning host on THE COAST.

The move marks a return of the slogan and format to the market; THE COAST and the Triple A format previously aired on WKOC (93.7 THE COAST, now WTAR's sister Adult Hits WNOB (93.7 BOB FM)) in 1991-2003. The new version of THE COAST returns playing a mix of Alternative and Triple A artists including DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, JACK JOHNSON, ADELE, MUMFORD AND SONS, COLDPLAY, THE REVIVALISTS, ED SHEERAN, TAYLOR SWIFT, JOHN MAYER and more.

CHAPPELL told ALL ACCESS, "I am thrilled to be programming THE COAST and bringing it back to the HAMPTON ROADS area. This is a strong brand that listeners in our area loved during its first run on the air, and I believe it will be even better this time.”

