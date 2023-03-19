Swift (Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com)

TAYLOR SWIFT launched her sold-out ERAS TOUR FRIDAY NIGHT (3/17) at STATE FARM STADIUM in GLENDALE, AZ. She played a 44-song set list for fans for a show which lasted at least three hours long.

SWIFT’s setlist touched on all eras of her career, performing at least one track from all ten of her studio albums. In addition, the first show she's performed in five years marked the live debut for many of the songs featured on her latest collection of albums, including LOVER, FOLKLORE, EVERMORE, and MIDNIGHTS.

According to YAHOO ENTERTAINMENT, SWIFT opened the show with 2019’s LOVER by performing “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince,” “Cruel Summer,” “The Man,” “You Need to Calm Down,” “Lover,” and “The Archer.” Next, she moved to 2008’s FEARLESS, kicking off with the first performance of the album’s title track in over a decade, followed by “You Belong to Me” and “Love Story.”

YAHOO added, "Swift time-hopped between various eras: 2020’s EVERMORE, then 2017’s REPUTATION, then 2010’s SPEAK NOW, then 2014’s RED, then 2020’s FOLKLORE, then 2014’s 1989. Swift closed the show by performing selections from her latest album, MIDNIGHTS, including 'Lavender Haze,' 'Anti-Hero,' 'Midnight Rain,' 'Vigilante Shit,' 'Bejeweled,' 'Mastermind,' and finally 'Karma.'"

