JOE JONAS came to the rescue of one of his fans on FRIDAY NIGHT in NEW YORK CITY after a sold-out JONAS BROTHERS show at MARQUIS THEATER. According to TMZ, he was signing autographs for people standing in a line, and one of the fans fell to the ground during the rush. JOE immediately reacted and reached down to help her up, making sure she was okay after the incident. He then posed for a photo with the woman before crossing the street with his wife, SOPHIE TURNER, to grab a bite to eat at BOND 45.

KEVIN and NICK and their wives, DANIELLE JONAS and PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS were also with the couple. JONAS BROTHERS have been performing at the MARQUIS THEATER for their five-night BROADWAY residency which kicked off on TUESDAY, MARCH 14th.

