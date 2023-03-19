First Broadcast Since 1984

JOHN CARROLL UNIVERSITY's Non-Comm WJCU/UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH will host it's first broadcast since 1984 from its previously abandoned clock tower. The broadcast will take place from 6p until Midnight on MARCH 28th, and will feature the return of over 100 WJCU/WUJC alumni on-air personalities who have RSVP'd to help out with this broadcast.

Starting with 1960s music at 6p and going up one decade every hour, WJCU will reach all fans of music. Hosts for this event include ZACHARY 'DJ Z13' SINUTKO, EMILY DAVALA, COLLIN KENNEDY, and DAUNTE HORTON of 808s & MIXTAPES alongside JOE and LAUREN GUMNEY of OLD ROCK VS NEW ROCK.

SINUTKO had this to say about the broadcast, "There's nothing better than reminiscing on old times, and what better way to do it than to return to our roots? We are super excited about this event, it's truly something special you will have to hear to believe. Tune in next week!" He added, "It's crazy to think that the last broadcast was in 1984. My parents were in 1st grade when the last broadcast went over the air. That's crazy to imagine. I am truly honored that we get to be the on-air personalities for this monumental broadcast."

Click here to listen live.

