Jennifer (c) With Her New Friends

There's a heartwarming story out of WEST PALM BEACH, FL, where HUBBARD RADIO Country WIRK (NEW COUNTRY 103.1) morning hosts TIM LEARY and CHELSEA TAYLOR helped grant a dying woman's last wish, which was simply to meet firefighters. The team received an email last week from a listener who shared the story of her friend with the wish, a 46-year old mother of two named JENNIFER, who is in home hospice care with Stage IV brain cancer.

For a week, LEARY told ALL ACCESS, he and TAYLOR, "made this a staple of their show, soliciting firefighters to join them to help fulfill JENNIFER's wish. The result was that more than 30 firefighters from all over South FLORIDA (and one from HYDE PARK, NY) showed up at the woman's house to meet her and wish her well. LEARY told ALL ACCESS "it was astonishing .. the greatest outpouring of love I've ever seen."

After firefighters went to JENNIFER'S house and carried her from her bed (which she had not been out of for more than a month) to a wheelchair placed under a pop-up tent in her driveway, the morning hosts led a caravan of fire vehicles past her house with lights and sirens rolling. LEARY said each of the participating firefighters met JENNIFER and held her hand, then sang "Happy Birthday" to her, signed a poster, and gifted her with firehouse shirts, patches and flowers. (Watch video of the celebration here.)

“I’ve never been so honored and humbled to be a part of something like this in all my life,” LEARY said. Added TAYLOR, “This was something very special that I can’t believe I witnessed."

