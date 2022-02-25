McCoy (Photo: Phoenix Suns / NBA.com)

AL MCCOY will wrap up his 51-season run as radio voice of the PHOENIX SUNS after the conclusion of the current NBA season.

MCCOY, who turns 90 in APRIL, joined the team in 1972, calling games on both radio and television through 2003; he cut back his road schedule in 2010 and called road games remotely in the 2020-21 pandemic season. JON BLOOM currently handles road games and fills in on home broadcasts while MCCOY deals with health issues. He was honored with the NAISMITH BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME's CURT GOWDY MEDIA AWARD in 2007.

MCCOY's sons include STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP/ROCHESTER, NY OM MIKE MCCOY, ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION Community Relations Supervisor JERRY MCCOY, and psychologist JAY MCCOY.

The SUNS are heard on BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX.

