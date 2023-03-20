Maybin (Photo: MLB Network)

Former major league outfielder CAMERON MAYBIN will serve as radio analyst for about 30 DETROIT TIGERS road games this season alongside play-by-play voice DAN DICKERSON on AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT and the team's radio network, the TIGERS announced SUNDAY (3/19). He served as an analyst for NEW YORK YANKEES telecasts on YES NETWORK last season and is a contributor to MLB NETWORK studio shows.

MAYBIN, who began his career with the TIGERS in 2007 and returned to the team briefly in 2020, had previously been announced as a studio analyst for TIGERS telecasts on BALLY SPORTS DETROIT and is now adding radio chores. MAYBIN joined DICKERSON for SUNDAY's radio broadcast of the TIGERS-WASHINGTON NATIONALS game in WEST PALM BEACH.

