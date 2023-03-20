Feature

The latest affiliate for BLOOMBERG RADIO is AUDACY Classic Hip-Hop WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK, which is airing the KEY NETWORKS-distributed daily "BLOOMBERG BLACK BUSINESS BEAT" feature hosted by JUSTIN MILLINER.

BLOOMBERG RADIO SYNDICATION Head MICHAEL LYSAK said, "THE BLOCK is such an important part of the soundtrack of NEW YORK CITY. We are proud to be a part of it. JUSTIN MILLINER does a masterful job of sharing stories of vital importance to Black Americans, without THE BLOCK's music missing a beat. Here's to AUDACY for recognizing that reports like this don't interrupt the programming - they enhance it."

KEY NETWORKS COO DENNIS GREEN added, “The BLOOMBERG BLACK BUSINESS BEAT brings important content to the marketplace that focuses on the Black business community. The BLOOMBERG BLACK BUSINESS BEAT delivers with a feature that works with any format and multiple audiences. Thank you to 'THE BLOCK' in NEW YORK CITY for having the vision to bring this feature to its listeners and local advertisers. I hope others programming to this audience will follow suit and run this on their stations.”

« see more Net News