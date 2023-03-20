Fresh Loan And Revolving Credit

ENTRAVISION has new financing with a new $275 million credit facility, including a $200 million term loan A and a $75 million revolving credit facility. BANK OF AMERICA, WELLS FARGO, and JP MORGAN CHASE are the leading lenders; the new credit facility, entered into on MARCH 17th, replaces the existing facility from NOVEMBER 30, 2017.

“The closing of this facility in this volatile financial market is a testament to the continued financial strength of our company,” said CFO/Interim CEO CHRIS YOUNG. “Our new facility extends the maturity of ENTRAVISION’s outstanding debt, while at the same time increases the flexibility of our strong balance sheet. We remain well-capitalized as we continue to execute on our long-term strategic plan and show leadership in the global digital media industry.”

« back to Net News