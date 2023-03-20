Chance (Photo: LinkedIn)

DIAMOND OIL SVP/Marketing and Business Development GREG CHANCE is returning to radio and to iHEARTMEDIA as SVP/Programming for DES MOINES, ST. LOUIS, INDIANAPOLIS, and the NORTH DAKOTA area. CHANCE served as PD of Top 40 KKDM (107.5 KISS FM)/DES MOINES and SVP/Programming for iHEART for over 17 years before leaving the radio business in 2019.

EVP/Programming MAYNARD said, “GREG is an incredible programmer. We’re thrilled to have him back in the company.”

“I am profoundly humbled that iHEART would allow me this opportunity," said CHANCE. “I look forward to reuniting with my past colleagues and meeting new colleagues in the immediate future. This gives me a sense of peace and I’m extremely flattered and grateful. I look forward to diving back into all of these brands and vetting all the new ones. To say that I am excited to return, would be an understatement.”

