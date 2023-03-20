Partnership

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC is partnering with LIMITED EDITION MUSIC, LLC to sign and develop songwriters in the Alternative, Rock, Pop, and Alt-Country formats. LIMITED EDITION will be overseen by WCM SVP/A&R and Catalog GREG SOWDERS and former WCM A&R executive MARC WILSON. Initial signings include Alternative singer/songwriter EMMYN CALLEIRO of GAMES WE PLAY and Country artist BAILEY CALLAHAN.

WCM Co-Chair/CEO GUY MOOT said. “GREG has been a key fixture at WARNER CHAPPELL for more than three decades and has dedicated his career to building out a star-studded alternative and rock roster. This is the perfect opportunity for him to continue to lead those efforts while also working with more emerging writers alongside MARC.”

SOWDERS said, “Working with GUY, (Co-Chair/COO) CARIANNE (MARSHALL), and (Pres./NORTH AMERICA) RYAN (PRESS) is a total joy. I’ve been a part of the WARNER CHAPPELL family for over 30 years, and I’m ready to continue this amazing journey by re-uniting with my long-time friend and creative partner MARC WILSON. LIMITED EDITION MUSIC will be a home for emerging artists and writers, within the incredible WCM ecosystem. I can’t imagine a better place to launch LIMITED EDITION MUSIC, while staying fully dedicated to WARNER CHAPPELL. Our band just got even better!”

PRESS said, “GREG is one of the best creatives in the business and serves as a true partner to his songwriters. I’m super proud to be able to support him and MARC, who I’ve also worked with for a long time, and continue to nurture the next generation of hitmakers together.”

WILSON said, “Our mission at LIMITED EDITION MUSIC is to give our songwriters and artists a hands-on platform to grow and achieve success. As a former, long-time veteran of WCM, I couldn't be more excited to come home and continue to work with some of the best creatives in the world, alongside my friend and mentor, GREG SOWDERS. GREG is an absolute legend in the music business and his vast wealth of knowledge is invaluable. I can’t thank GUY, CARIANNE, and RYAN enough for this opportunity!”

Wilson, Press, Marshall, Moot, Sowders



