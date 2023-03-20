No Lights, No Camera, Lots Of Action

A study commissioned by the CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP from MARU offers support for audio media's role in movie marketing, showing that audio is the dominant ad-supported platform among moviegoers.

The study of 1,010 consumers aged 18+, conducted in NOVEMBER 2022 and the focus of this week's blog post by CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD, showed that ad-supported audio reached 93% of heavy in-theater moviegoers in the past week, with streaming TV sans advertising second at 84%; social media and streaming video with ads reached 78% and 77%, respectively. 42% of heavy podcast listeners said they go to the theater weekly and several times per month, with AM/FM listeners at 23% and ad-supported audio streamers at 28%; heavy TV viewers trailed the field at 12%. Heavy AM/FM, audio streamers, and podcast listeners were also more likely to see new movies in their opening weekend than heavy TV watchers, and had greater awareness of, and intent to see, new titles.

Read BOUVARD's post here.

« see more Net News