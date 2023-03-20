Top 10

The top three on MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for MARCH 13-19 remained the same as the previous week, with iHEARTRADIO promos once again far and away the leader and PROGRESSIVE and UPSIDE the leading paid advertisers. iHEART promos for the "LET'S START A COUP" podcast also took 10th place; the same advertisers, in slightly altered order, occupied the top 9 slots, with only BOOST MOBILE falling out of the top 10 for the week.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 82754 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 47639)

3. UPSIDE (#2; 44134)

4. BABBEL (#5; 43995)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#4; 40622)

6. SWIFFER (#8; 32737)

7. INDEED (#7; 32356)

8. MATTRESS FIRM (#9; 31896)

9. CRICKET (#6; 31292)

10. LET'S START A COUP! PODCAST (--; 26327)

