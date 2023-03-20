Frady

AUDACY News-Talk WYRD-F (106.3 WORD, soon to be 98.9 WORD on MARCH 28th)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, SC has expanded SUNDAY evening "LOCKNLOAD" host BILL FRADY's show to weekdays 10a-noon (ET) as "STRAIGHT TALK WITH BILL FRADY."

“BILL FRADY has provided great content doing swing shifts on 106.3 WORD for years,” said SVP/Market Mgr. STEVE SINICROPI. “BILL is a native Greenvillian, a recognized firearms expert, and a tremendous conservative voice that will complement WYRD-FM's incredible news and talk talent lineup. Adding BILL FRADY to our full-time on-air team will provide great content for listeners and new opportunities for advertisers. I look forward to hearing BILL on the air and on the station’s expanded 100,000-watt signal.”

“I’m excited to join the all-star weekday lineup on 106.3 WORD,” said FRADY. “As a long-time listener and fan of the station, I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to share my voice and fire up WORD’s fast-growing audience between 10:00 a.m. and noon each weekday.”

