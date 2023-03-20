(L-R): Fowler, Jackson, Owen, Schaeffer and Gale

NASHVILLE-based GOOD COMPANY ENTERTAINMENT has added four new members to its team, which manages BIG LOUD RECORDS artist JAKE OWEN and family band/vocal group DAVES HIGHWAY. Industry vets PARKER FOWLER, LIZ SLEDGE, ANNA SCHAEFFER, and AMY JACKSON will now work exclusively with the company, which also has its own independent imprint, GCE RECORDS

FOWLER was most recently Southeast regional radio rep at TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS, and joins GOOD COMPANY as Associate Manager, where he will assist the management division with all functions in serving clients. He will also be very involved in the team leading the JAKE OWEN FOUNDATION to maximize fundraising efforts. FOWLER and GOOD COMPANY Managing Partner KEITH GALE are reunited after working together for many years at RCA NASHVILLE.

SLEDGE joins as Executive Dir. of the JAKE OWEN FOUNDATION. In her role, she will report directly to OWEN and lead all foundation efforts. Since its inception in 2010, the JAKE OWEN FOUNDATION has raised more than eight million dollars for charities such as ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, and numerous beneficiaries in his home state of FLORIDA, INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, and his home town of VERO BEACH.

JACKSON was previously Digital Marketing Dir. at UMG, with more than years in the music industry. She is tapped as Mgr./Marketing & Consumer Strategies at GOOD COMPANY. In this role, she will lead marketing efforts for all artists, as well as be the point person in innovating new ways to reach and activate consumers.

SCHAEFFER is a Creative Dir., photographer, videographer and social media marketing specialist. She joins GOOD COMPANY as Mgr./Art Direction and Social Media Strategies, and will lead the creative imaging for artists as well as run point on all social media efforts.

GALE said, “JAKE OWEN and I are tremendously humbled, flattered and honored that this group of successful people would join us. We truly are in good company.”

Reach FOWLER here, SLEDGE here, JACKSON here and SCHAEFFER here.

