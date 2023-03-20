Mac

CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP welcomes RACHEL MAC to its roster. She began singing and playing piano at a very young age. Her earliest memories of music began in the church as she and her two sisters were raised by a single father who was a worship leader. At age 15, MAC was the youngest contestant on Season 20 of NBC's "The Voice." She was chosen by celebrity judge, NICK JONAS, to be on his team and finished as a finalist in fourth place.



"We could not be more thrilled to welcome RACHEL MAC to CCMG," shared CCMG Co-Presidents BRAD O’DONNELL and HUDSON PLACHY. "It was evident to both of us as soon as we met RACHEL that her sound and vision are wholly unique and that she is a very special artist. We can’t wait to release her music to the world and are excited about all that is ahead.”

« see more Net News