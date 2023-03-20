-
Michael Ray To Guest Host Middays On KKGO (Go Country 105)/Los Angeles For April
by Jeff Lynn
March 20, 2023 at 10:31 AM (PT)
WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's MICHAEL RAY has been tapped to take over middays on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES for the month of APRIL. RAY will share personal stories and more while hosting from 10a - 2p (PT) weekdays beginning MONDAY APRIL 3rd through FRIDAY, APRIL 28th.
It will be RAY's third time serving as guest host for a month. Fans worldwide can hear RAY weekdays at GoCountry105.com, on the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, and over the air locally.