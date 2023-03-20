Moody

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) has named TYLER MOODY Dir./Digital Content for Radio, effective immediately. He will oversee digital content and develop an audience growth strategy that uses the company’s apps, social media, website, streaming, digital assets, and content. He will also develop new strategies and partnerships to expand CMG RADIO’s digital audience.

MOODY was VP at CNN RADIO and VP/Sales with CNN NEWSOURCE before he created the WARNERMEDIA PODCAST NETWORK. Since leaving WARNERMEDIA, he has been a consultant, helping media organizations enhance their digital strategies.

CMG RADIO VP/Audience and Operations CHRIS EAGAN said, "TYLER’s background is simply impressive, and his experience will help revolutionize our company-wide digital content strategy. We have best-in-class radio stations, and TYLER will bring new audiences to our brands via our array of digital assets.”

MOODY added, “I’m excited to join COX MEDIA GROUP and work to expand the digital footprint of CMG’s portfolio of radio stations and talent. Radio is my first love, and I’m thrilled to be working at the intersection of broadcast radio and digital platforms. Thank you to VP/Audience and Operations CHRIS EAGAN, and EVP of Radio ROB BABIN for bringing me into this terrific company.”

