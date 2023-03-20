Anniversary Tour Announced

Rock group 3 DOORS DOWN has announced it will celebrate the release of their Sophomore album AWAY FROM THE SUN with an Anniversary Tour which will kick off on JUNE 14th in BALTIMORE. The band will play all of the songs from the album which was released in NOVEMBER 2000, as well as their biggest hits. AWAY FROM THE SUN features “Here Without You,” and “When I’m Gone.”

Special guest CANDLEBOX will support 3 Doors Down on the AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR for what is slated to be the band’s last US tour to promote the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album being released later this year by ROUND HILL RECORDS.

CANDLEBOX will also perform at 3 Doors Down’s 18th Annual THE BETTER LIFE FOUNDATION CONCERT this fall. The event will take place at HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CASINO RESORT in CHEROKEE, NC, on OCTOBER 21st. To date, THE BETTER LIFE FOUNDATION has donated over $3 Million to veterans, children, women, and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe.

3 DOORS DOWN’S BRAD ARNOLD said, “AWAY FROM THE SUN has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members. We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans. The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have CANDLEBOX on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.“

3 DOORS DOWN is also set to appear on Season IV of the nationally syndicated music-driven series, THE SONG, on MARCH 25th.

Click here for tour dates and ticket information.

« see more Net News