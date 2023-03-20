Thiels (Photo: Donn Jones for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Longtime NASHVILLE publicity professional and former COUUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM VP/Public Relations LIZ THIELS died YESTERDAY (3/19) at the age of 79 following an extended illness.

THIELS helped found -- and served as a partner in -- historic NASHVILLE nightclub EXIT/IN in the early 1970s. After stints in other PR roles, in 1979 she co-founded NETWORK INK, said to have been the city's first PR firm that specifically focused on its music industry. She became the company’s sole owner in 1985, representing artists including CLINT BLACK, BROOKS & DUNN, GUY CLARK, KATHY MATTEA, REBA McENTIRE, DOLLY PARTON, RICKY SKAGGS, WYNONNA JUDD and many others.

She began working with the museum in 1981, joined its staff as VP in 2002 after closing NETWORK INK, and retired as a key member of its executive team in 2015. In 2008, THIELS was recognized at the museum’s annual LOUISE SCRUGGS Memorial Forum, which honors music industry leaders who represent the legacy of the music business manager for which it is named. In honor of her love of gardening, the museum now includes a fresh herb garden onsite, dubbed the LIZ THIELS Hillbilly Garden, which provides ingredients for the museum’s restaurant.

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG said THIELS, "elevated and enhanced the profile of Country music in countless ways. She was the consummate music business publicist — heading her own firm (NASHVILLE’s first to concentrate on music), and also expertly guiding public relations for the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM, first as a PR consultant and then as a staff member, for a total of more than three decades. A vital figure in the museum’s successful move in 2001 to downtown NASHVILLE, she was instrumental in strategizing for our growth and crucial in positioning the museum as both a key fixture in NASHVILLE’s music community and an institution of national stature. I can’t imagine where the museum would be without her many years of wise counsel.”

Prior to her career in PR, the LOUISIANA native worked as a reporter for a daily newspaper in her home state, and as Press Secretary for U.S. Congressman SPEEDY O. LONG.

