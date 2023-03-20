Hanrahan

SUMMITMEDIA has named TOM HANRAHAN as the new PD for WZZK/BIRMINGHAM, AL as well as VP/Country Programming and Talent Development for the company. He was most recently at iHEARTMEDIA, ALABAMA where he served as Area SVP/Programming for 25 years, the last 20 with the BIRMINGHAM cluster, programming Country WDXB (102.5 THE BULL) until his departure last summer (NET NEWS 8/30/22).

In his new corporate role, HANRAHAN will focus on the strategy, goals and programming execution for all of SUMMITMEDIA’s Country stations. He will work closely with PDs and Market Presidents to grow the brands they oversee. He will also work with talent throughout the company, teaching and helping them grow and reach their potential.

HANRAHAN said, “Radio stories don’t always end like mine. GOD continues to bless me more than I deserve with a chance to program a legendary station like WZZK and lead the Country team for SUMMITMEDIA. I’m grateful for this amazing opportunity to get back to what I love doing most — living, breathing, and programming Country radio!”

SUMMITMEDIA EVP/Programming RANDY CHASE added, “We are excited to have TOM’s passion and experience at SUMMITMEDIA during this time of growth. His knowledge of radio and the BIRMINGHAM market will enable him to leverage his expertise to serve our consumers better and position the SUMMITMEDIA Country presence nationwide.”

